Eco clearance for 2,468 A category projects over last five years

Sony HXR-MC88 camcorder: Shoot and stream like a pro
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
The Union Ministry of Environment has accorded environmental clearance to 2,468 A category projects over the last five years. Maharashtra and Gujarat top the list, getting clearance for 443 and 390 projects. respectively.
Interestingly, 50 per cent of these projects (1,239) are in five States — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.
A category projects include all physical infrastructure whose size and cost is greater than certain minimum levels as defined in the Schedule. Environmental clearances for these projects are granted at the Central level. Physical infrastructure includes projects in the ports, highways, water and sanitation, urban transport, and solid waste management sectors.
To facilitate the creation of jobs without harming the environment, the project proponents are required to submit Environment Impact Assessment (EIA)/Environment Management Plan (EMP) along with their application for environmental clearance and details of employment generation, the Ministry informed the Lok Sabha in March.
“These reports are appraised by the sector-specific Expert Appraisal Committees (EACs) and only after careful analysis of all the aspects, including their impact on environment, and social and economic benefits, is ECaccorded to the project,” the Ministry added.
As per the Ministry’s data, 33 per cent of the cleared projects are from Maharashtra and Gujarat. Delhi (145), Uttar Pradesh (143), Andhra Pradesh (138), Rajasthan (136), Tamil Nadu (111), Haryana (106) and Odisha (101) are the States that have got clearance for more than 100 projects. Karnataka (92), West Bengal (83), Telangana (82), Chhattisgarh (71), Punjab (67), Jharkhand (64), Uttarakhand (56) and Madhya Pradesh (53) got the nod for more than 50 projects. Kerala has got clearance for 42 and Bihar for 31 projects.
Not a single project was cleared in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim, Goa and Chandigarh.
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
Sensex, Nifty 50 move sideways, face crucial barrier; investors should remain watchful
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...