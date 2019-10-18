News

Economic Affairs Secretary temporarily gets additional charge of DIPAM

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 18, 2019 Published on October 18, 2019

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has assigned Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, an additional responsibility as Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Chakraborty is being given this additional responsibility as Anil Kumar Khachi, the present DIPAM Secretary will be on leave from October 19, 2019 to November 6, 2019.

Similarly, Mines Secretary, Anil Gopishankar Mukim will be holding the additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in the absence of R S Shukla who will be on leave from October 19, 2019 to October 27, 2019.

Published on October 18, 2019
