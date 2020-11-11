News

‘Economic cost of Covid has forced world to learn to live with the virus’

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 11, 2020 Published on November 11, 2020

The researchers, through their study, suggested that one vaccine against the virus would be sufficient to contain the pandemic   -  REUTERS

The Covid pandemic brought the world to a standstill, but the huge economic costs that followed have forced it back on its feet.‘Learning to live with the virus’ is the new mantra, even as fear dwells at the back of the mind, said Crisil in a research report on Wednesday.

The report said containment is nowhere in sight, and economic costs are piling up. Simply put, this amounts to accepting the existence of the virus and carrying on with outdoor activities with precaution.

Fewer government restrictions, better recovery rates and rising ‘pandemic fatigue’ have played a role. The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines pandemic-fatigue as people “feeling demotivated by having to constantly take protective measures.” The WHO’s September report estimated this fatigue to have reached over 60 per cent of those surveyed in Europe, in some cases. Evidently, it is catching up in India, too, the report said.

