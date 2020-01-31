Government taking steps for making this decade India’s decade: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovid, during his address in the Parliament, said, "My government taking strong steps for making this decade as India’s decade.

He also said that the Parliament created a record in the first seven months of the new government by enacting several landmark legislations. He further said that violence during protests weakens democracy.

He also added that the opening of the Karatpur corridor is a historic moment.

Referring to the economy, President Kovind said that India has grown in 5 years.

He also said that the Government is focusing on the aspirations of the farmers and poor.

Jammu and Kashmir

He lauded the Indian Constitution. He said that the Parliament has achieved new feats in the past 7 months. He said landmark laws passed in 2019, adding that dalit and women now have same rights in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, referring to the abolition of Article 370.

"People of India happy that J-K, Ladakh got rights on par with rest of the country after seven decades," said the President.

He also lauded the Centre's efforts towards the development of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. He said that the work related to the setting up for educational institutions in these UTs is taking place at a fast pace.

Landmark verdicts

The President praised the manner in which Supreme Court tackled issues like the Ayodhya case.

He also said that the Citizenship Amendment Act is a historic law.

"The procedure to grant citizenship to people of all religions remains as it was, said President Kovind. He also condemned the atrocities against minorities in Pakistan and urged global community to take necessary action.

Clean Energy initiative

He said that 8 crore poor gas connections were given in the year and 50,000 crore was allocated to health care. He lauded the Centre's Clean Energy initiative. He stated that, presently, the use of LPG has rise to 97 per cent.

Water resource management

The President also appreciated the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure ample water supply to villages. This includes the implementation of the Atal Bhoojal Yojana to tackle issues related to groundwater availability.

Health schemes

The President lauded his Government's effort to improve health by launching various schemes. He cites, Ayushman Baharat and Fit India movement.

North-east connectivity

President Kovind also commended the Centre for their work related to improving the connectivity to the North-East India.

Empowering women

He also praised the Centre for the many schemes introduced with regards to the empowerment of women.

"Government will set up over 1000 fast track courts to dispose of cases of crime against women," said the President.

Startups and education

He stated that India is the world's third biggest start-up ecosystem in India. He also highlighted the steps taken with regards to higher education. These include the introduction of HEFA (a fund for higher education) as well as steps to promote online education. He also noted that there were more girl and boys pursuing their higher education.

"The introduction of the Khelo India scheme has helped in identifying talent and helping them progress," said the President.

Economic development, digital India, defence and more

He also lauded the Government's initiatives of 'One Nation, One Ration Card', and the GST.

"The Government hopes to achieve the 5 trillion dollar target. For which discussions are underway with various stakeholders," Kovind explained.

"Digital India is an aspiration for the world," said the President. He also added that India is one of the leading mobile manufacturers in the world.

He added that a fund worth Rs 25,000 crore has been set aside to enable the middle class to have houses.

He also mentioned the Clean Air programme that will be introduced by the Government to tackle Air Pollution. "Namaami Ganga has begun to yield results," President added.

President Kovind also praised the Government's decision to introduce the Department of Military Affairs and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). "My govt has given a free hand to security forces to curb terrorism. It is also taking steps towards ensuring the safety in North-East India," he added.