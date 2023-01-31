Here are the important highlights of the Economic Survey 2022-23
- January 31, 2023 18:21
GDP growth projections
Aided by the pickup in capital investment and solid domestic demand, the Indian economy is projected to grow 6-6.8 per cent in 2023-24, the Economic Survey for 2022-23 said on Tuesday.
- January 31, 2023 18:21
Impact of Covid on economy
India’s full recovery from the pandemic is now complete and the country is positioning itself to ascend to the pre-pandemic growth path, the Survey said. It also highlighted the role of vaccination in pushing economic activity.
Published on January 31, 2023
