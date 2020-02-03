News

Economy not in recession: Minister

New Delhi | Updated on February 03, 2020 Published on February 03, 2020

Minister fo State for Finance Anurag Thakur   -  The Hindu

The economy is not in recession and India recorded the highest average growth among the G-20 nations during 2014-19, said Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Monday. According to the IMF estimates, India continues to be among the fastest-growing economies in the world and its GDP is estimated to grow at 5.8 per cent in 2020-21 and is further projected to surpass China with a growth rate of 6.5 per cent in 2021-22, he said. PTI

Published on February 03, 2020
Union Budget
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ICAR lab develops cheaper vaccine for swine flu