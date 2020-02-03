Economy not in recession: Minister

The economy is not in recession and India recorded the highest average growth among the G-20 nations during 2014-19, said Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Monday. According to the IMF estimates, India continues to be among the fastest-growing economies in the world and its GDP is estimated to grow at 5.8 per cent in 2020-21 and is further projected to surpass China with a growth rate of 6.5 per cent in 2021-22, he said. PTI