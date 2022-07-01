ED arrests 2 business aides of Delhi minister Satyendra Jain in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two business aides of Delhi minister Satyendra Jain who is behind the bars in a money laundering case.

Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain were arrested following their questioning by the ED sleuths and produced before a court here to take them into custody.

Ankush and Vaibhav have been accused of helping the Delhi minister to launder money. On June 6, the agency had carried out searches on the premises of the Minister Jain, his wife Poonam, and others, including Ankush and Vaibhav, and recovered ₹2.85 crore in cash and 133 gold coins. But, it is not known how much was seized from whose houses during the searches.

The ED also stated that besides them, Naveen Jain and Siddharth Jain (Directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), GS Matharoo (Chairman of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust which runs Prudence Group of Schools), Yogesh Kumar Jain (Director in Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), father-in-law of Ankush Jain and Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust are also under scruitny for allegedly assisting Satyendar Jain.

The ED in April had attached assets worth ₹4.81 crore which were either of Satyendar Jain's family or companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by the AAP minister. Ankush and Vaibhav, along with the minister couple and others, figure in the FIR CBI had on August 24, which was the basis of the ED's probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.