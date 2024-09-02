The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Monday, arrested AAP MLA and former Delhi Waqf Board Chairperson Amanatullah Khan on charges of alleged irregularities in appointments to the Board and leasing its properties, which are believed to be worth ₹100 crore.

Khan was produced before Special Judge Rakesh Syal, where the ED sought a 10-day custody for custodial interrogation and to confront him with other accused individuals and evidence in the case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved the order until late in the evening.

Earlier in the day, the ED carried out searches at Khan’s residence in Okhla before taking him into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency alleged that during Khan’s tenure as chairperson from 2018 to 2022, there was “illegal recruitment” of staff at the Waqf Board and “illegal personal gains” were made by unfairly leasing the Waqf Board properties.

The agency informed the court that Khan, the primary accused in the case, was “evasive” in response to certain questions during the searches, which led to his arrest.

“The proceeds of crime have been used and laundered to buy property. Cash (is) also used. There was an attempt to misguide the agency,” the ED told the court.

However, Khan’s lawyer maintained his client’s innocence.

The ED accused Khan of non-cooperation, stating that he appeared only once, and that too after a Supreme Court intervention, despite 14 summons being issued against him.

Khan, before his arrest, said that the ED was hounding him despite his mother-in-law’s serious illness, as she was scheduled for surgery in a few days.

He stated that he had responded to their noticed but felt that the agency intended to arrest him similarly to other AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Sisodia and Singh have since been released from jail.

The money laundering case against the 50-year-old legislator stems from two FIRs: one by the CBI to probe irregularities in the Delhi Wakf Board and another by the Delhi ACB to investigate his disproportionate assets.