The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the tenth accused, liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal, in the Delhi excise policy case.

Dhal, director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd, was called for questioning on Wednesday and held under arrest later in the evening on charges that he was active in formulation and execution of the controversial Delhi excise policy. The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been put behind the bars by the Central Bureau of Investigation in relation to the case.

The CBI had alleged in the FIR, on the basis of which ED registered its own money laundering case to trace proceeds of crime, that Dhal along with Vijay Nair, AAP spokesperson and former CEO of Only Much Louder, Sameer Mahendru, owner of Indospirits and Manoj Rai, and a former employee of Pernod Ricard were actively involved in rigging, framing and implementation of the excise policy which was scrapped last August.

ED has filed two prosecution complaints in the case where the South Lobby, which includes Telangana CM daughter K Kavitha as a member, is alleged to have paid a ₹100 crore bribe to influence the liquor business.

