The (ED) arrested IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi along with two others following two-day long searches which continued on Thursday at various locations to unearth irregularities in coal transportation in Chhattisgarh. Besides Vishnoi, there are at least two more bureaucrats and some businessmen who are under the radar of the ED, probing money laundering due to alleged illegal levy extorted from coal and mining transporters of Chhattisgarh.

A nexus of Government servants, businessmen and other private entities existed in the racket flourishing in the mineral rich tribal state, suspected the agency. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday criticised the Centre over the ED raids and stated, investigation agencies should not be misused for political benefits or for defaming the State government, its officials and politicians.

ED officials stated that businessman Sunil Agrawal of Indermani group and Laxmikant Tiwari, an advocate by profession, were taken into custody by the ED on Thursday.

Tiwari is uncle of another businessman Suryakant Tiwari, who is absconding, said the ED sources. Both their premises were searched by the ED, said the agency sources.

Additional charge

An IAS of 2009 batch, Vishnoi was posted as the CEO, Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society, and ex-officio Special Secretary of Electronics and Information Technology department. Vishnoi was also holding additional charge of MD, Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation.

Meanwhile, ED sleuths continued their survey of the mining branch in the collectorate offices in Korba and Raigarh districts. Earlier Sunil Agrawal is believed to be closely associated with Suryakant Tiwari because of their comman interest in coal trading. Agarwal's company Indermani Group deals in coal trading and Tiwari, said ED sources, has associations with senior politicians.

Substantiating allegations

On Tuesday, the ED sealed the residence of IAS officer Ranu Sahu, who is Raigarh District Collector as she was not available when a raiding team landed there. Sahu, a 2010 batch IAS officer, reportedly told the ED officials that she was undergoing a medical procedure and would join the probe after her return. Sahu had served as the Korba District Collector before moving to Raigarh. But, ED sources stated that she is still at large "despite clear instructions" to appear before their Raipur office. Office of Sahu's IAS husband JP Maurya, who is presently the director of the state mining department, was also covered in the searches done to find out more evidence to substantiate allegations of money laundering, said agency sources.

So far, the sleuths are said to have seized ₹4 crore cash and jewellery during searches. More than a year back Income Tax department had also launched a probe against Suryakant Twari, a senior State government officer and a businessman on similar allegations of irregularities in coal transportation and associated businesses.