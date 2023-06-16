A nephew of suspended Special CBI judge Sudhir Parmar, who was last posted at Panchkula, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case where the former was accused of exploiting his position to get a job for latter in real estate company M3M whose case he was hearing.

The ED took Ajay Parmar, the nephew of judge Sudhir Parmar, into custody after carrying out searches at his premises, said agency sources. On Wednesday, M3M key managerial employees, Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal, were arrested and a court remanded the two to five days of ED custody.

Ajay’s name in the alleged larger corruption case figured in a case Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Haryana registered in April against M3M director Roop Kumar Bansal and others on charges of seeking favours from Special Judge Sudhir Parmar, sources said. In that FIR, the ACB had mentioned about WhatsApp chat where there were alleged correspondences from suspended Judge about the job for his newphew.

According to the ED, as per the FIR, “reliable information was received that Sudhir Parmer, who was then Special Judge but later suspended after his name figured in the case, was showing favourism to the accused persons namely Roop Kumar Bansal, his brother Basant Bansal, the owners of M3M and Lalit Goyal, the owner of IREO Group in lieu of undue advantage extended by Sudhir Parmar in the criminal cases of ED under PMLA and other cases of CBI pending against the above accused persons in his court”.

The ED also stated that the ACB FIR also alleged that “as per reliable information instances (as stated therein) of grave misconduct, abuse of official position and demand/acceptance of undue advantage/bribe from the accused persons in the cases pending in his court were observed”.

The agency said it has collected incriminating evidences such as bank statements and money trail to proceed further in the case which led to their arrests.

