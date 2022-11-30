Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth ₹22.10 crore of firms connected with former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his close associate Gopal Reddy, a civil contractor of Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The agency suspects that the seized amount may be proceed of money laundered in the Ashok Leyland scam.

Though the money attached is of the private firms that fraudulently portrayed BS-III vehicles as BS-IV, the ED on Wednesday stated the role of Ashok Leyland is being further investigated. The lead private vehicle manufacturing company interestingly washed its hands off the scam.

Emission norms

Ashok Leyland stated the matter seems to be pertaining to an old investigation from the year 2020-2021 and is against a third party. “The investigation is not against Ashok Leyland, but against a third-party scrap customer. We have submitted all documents and details as required by the Enforcement Directorate pertaining to this matter which clearly established that we are not implicated in any manner. Ashok Leyland is compliant with all emission norms,” the leading vehicle manufacturer officially stated.

The firms under the scanner are M/s Diwakar Road Lines and M/s Jatadhara Industries Pvt Ltd, controlled by JC Prabhakar Reddy, M/s C Gopal Reddy and Company belonging to Gopal Reddy, and family members of J C Prabhakar Reddy and Gopal Reddy, the ED said in an official statement.

Supreme Court on March 29, 2017, had ordered that vehicles not compliant with BS-IV emission norms should not be sold in India by any manufacturer or dealer from April 1, 2017, and that the registering authorities were also prohibited from registering such vehicles from that cut off date onwards, said the ED.

Fabricating invoices

Jatadhara Industries Pvt Ltd (JIPL) and M/s C Gopal Reddy and Company in contravention of the SC order purchased BS-III vehicles from Ashok Leyland at a discounted rate and fraudulently registered the same as BS-IV vehicles by fabricating the invoice copies, the ED narrated.

The investigation, said the ED, revealed that some of the registrations were done in Nagaland, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The probing team, the ED informed, has gathered evidence in the form of fabricated invoices from RTO authorities in Nagaland and original invoices issued by Ashok Leyland as scrap for some vehicles and established the crime. The crime proceeds generated by owning/plying and/or selling these vehicles have been quantified as ₹38.36 crore, the ED insisted.

In June, the ED had carried out searches at the residences of former Tadipatri MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and Gopal Reddy to gather more evidence. As a result of the investigation and searches, the ED pointed out movable properties to the extent of ₹6.31 crore, consisting of bank balances, cash, jewellery, and receivables as well as 68 number of immovable properties to the extent of ₹15.79 crore belonging to JC Prabhakar Reddy and his family member and C Gopal Reddy and his family members have been attached.