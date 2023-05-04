The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a 2,000 page voluminous chargesheet against jailed former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case.

ED filed the chargesheet against Sisodia, accused of rigging excise policy to favour stakeholders in the liquor business of the national capital territory, before a designated special judge of Rouse Avenue Courts .

The Court, said sources, will take cognisance of the chargesheet at another date. Out of the 2,000 pages, 271 the portion containing accumulation of investigation carried out against Sisodia, who was also the excise minister at the time of framing of policy, said sources.

Apart from allegedly tweaking the excise policy to benefit private players, Sisodia has also been accused of destroying evidence, such as crushing his cell phones and changing SIMs multiple times.

The chargesheet came on a day when the Delhi High Court issued notice to the ED on former Deputy CM’s plea for interim bail on the grounds of his wife’s illness. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma told the agency to file its reply within a week and posted the matter for May 11. He is in jail since March 9.

Bail rejected

The senior AAP’s bail has been rejected by the Rouse Avenue Courts on counts, as presiding judge previously observed, that evidence has emerged to show that part of the bribe money received from South Group, of which Telangana Chief Minister’s daughter K Kavitha is also part, was funnelled to fund the party’s election campaign in Goa.

The court had also stated that some cash payments were allegedly wired through hawala to Goa for meeting poll expenses and fake invoices were generated as a cover up for the tainted money.

According to the court, cash transfers were done on co-accused and AAP media incharge Vijay Nair’s instructions. Nair had roped in M/S Chariot Productions Media Private Limited, owned by another accused Rajesh Joshi, for poll related advertisement, the court had said.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in the same case which it took up for probe and ED got into the picture on the basis of the CBI’s FIR.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit