The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against journalist Rana Ayyub accusing her of diverting Rs 2.69 crore collected for charity, to create personal assets. The ED alleged she also took foreign contributions without approval under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010.

The prosecution complaint, which is equivalent to a charge sheet, was submitted before a Special Court in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

The investigation carried out by the agency revealed that Rana Ayyub launched three fundraiser campaigns on ‘Ketto platform’ from April 2020, and collected funds totaling Rs 2,69,44,680, the ED said in an official statement.

The online campaign was for ‘Help in raising funds for slum dwellers & farmers,’ ‘Relief work for Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra’ and ‘Help Rana Ayyub and her team to help those impacted by Covid19 in India’. The ED charged that the funds raised though the virtual platforms were received in the accounts of her father and sister, and subsequently transferred to her personal accounts.” Ayyub used these funds to create fixed deposits of Rs 50 lakh for herself, and also transferred Rs 50 lakh in a new bank account,” the ED alleged.

Of the total amount collected, only about Rs 29 lakh was used for relief work. In order to claim more expenses towards relief work, Ayyub allegedly submitted fake bills. Treating the amount as a proceed of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the ED passed an order on February 4 this year, to provisionally attach Rs 1,77,27,704 (including FD of Rs 50 lakh), which was the balance in her accounts.

"The ED investigation has established that Rana Ayyub had launched the aforesaid campaigns with the sole intention to cheat the general public and acquired proceeds of crime in form of FD and balances in bank accounts, projecting them as untainted," the agency said.

Reacting to ED’s prosecution complaint, Ayyub, who is in US, tweeted that “my pen cannot be silenced”. Ayyub stated that previously ED had attached her bank balance which was stayed by Delhi High Court and the attachment proceeding has also not been confirmed. “The chargesheet filed by the ED is yet another desperate attempt to target and intimidate me for my work, and yet another example of abuse of PMLA law and misuse of law enforcement agencies to silence me, a voice that questions and critiques the ruling regime. I’m confident that this abuse of process by ED will not withstand judicial scrutiny,” she posted on the social media.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation against her on the basis of an FIR registered on September 7, 2021 by the Indirapuram Police Station, Ghaziabad, UP, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and Black Money Act.

