ED grills AAP minister Jain, raids 40 premises in Delhi excise case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned AAP leader Satyendar Jain and carried out fresh searches at 40 premises of liquor businessmen, distributors, and supply chain network entities associated with now scrapped controversial Delhi excise policy.

The places searched were in diverse locations including the NCR, and some cities in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, said ED sources.

‘The ED officials questioned Delhi minister Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail, after seeking a city court orders, to find about the process of approvals given by the Kejriwal government for implementation of the excise policy. Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30 in another PMLA case.

Among the places searched in South was that of YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s official residence in Delhi and office in Nellore. The sleuths also landed at Hyderabad-based premise of Robin Distilleries. It’s owned by Ramachandra Pillai, whose office and residence were searched during September 6 raids at about 46 locations. The CBI, on whose FIR the ED has launched PMLA probe, had alleged that Robin Distilleries’ owner has links with Sameer Mahendru of Delhi-based Indo Spirit Private Ltd. And both in turn were associated with Vijay Nair, owner of an event-managing company who figures in the CBI FIR.

A day before, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the minister for excise department and an accused in the case, again dared the CBI to arrest him after the BJP aired a sting operation that allegedly raised many question marks over the role of the AAP government in executing the liquor policy.

On the basis of a report by Delhi's Chief Secretary which established prima facie violations of, among others, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010, the LG had requested the union home ministry to order a CBI probe accusing Sisodia and other officials of irregularities.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, however, have been accusing the Centre of using the investigative agencies against opposition parties as a tool for unleashing political vendata.