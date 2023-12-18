The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the recording of statement on December 21 in the money lauandering case arising out of rigging of excise policy.

The fresh summon was issued after Kejriwal did not appear before the agency on November on the grounds that it was “vague, motivated and unstainable in law” and that the Delhi Chief Minister was also busy in the just held assembly election to Madhya Pradesh. ED officials stated that the agency wants to record his statement under the PMLA on now scrapped policy infringment issues as well as allegations that ₹100 crore bribe was used to fund AAP elections in Goa.

Interestingly, it was announced on Saturday by Delhi government officials that Kejriwal will be on leave for ten days from Tuesday to attend Vipassana course. Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh are already behind bars in the case where the ED and the CBI have accused the Kejriwal government of tweaking the excise policy to favour certain liqour lobby in lieu of seeking bribe.

The ED in its prosecution complaint had charged that Kejriwal was in touch with accused Sameer Mahendru, whose bail was denied by the Supreme Court on Monday, on a video call and was directed by him to continue working with co-accused Aam Aadmi Party’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair, who is close to the Delhi CM. Mahendru allegedly earned a large volume profit of ₹192 crore against a meagre investment of ₹15 crore in Indo Spirits.