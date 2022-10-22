The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has raided five premises in Bengaluru including Razorpay in relation with the Chinese loan app case investigation.

“An amount of ₹78 crore has been seized u/s 17(1) in merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities. Total seizure, in this case, now stands at ₹95 crore.”

The Chinese loan app case is based on 18 FIRs registered by Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru city, against numerous entities in connection with their involvement in extortion and harassment of the public. Based on the investigation conducted and inputs received from the Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru city, the premises of Razorpay Pvt Ltd and the institution’s compliance offices related to these entities were covered in the search operation.

“During the PMLA investigation, it has emerged that these entities are controlled/operated by Chinese nationals. The modus operandi of these entities is to use forged documents of Indians and making these Indians dummy directors of those entities and generate proceeds of the crime. It has come to notice that the said entities were doing their suspected/illegal business through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks,” ED added.

‘No funds frozen

In a statement, a Razorpay spokesperson said, “We would like to clarify that this recent visit by ED is as part of the ongoing investigation against a few suspicious entities who conducted illegal business through multiple payment gateways/banks. We proactively blocked all those suspicious entities and funds associated with them about one-and-a-half years ago, and we have shared their details with ED multiple times.”

The spokesperson added that being a regulated financial institution it routinely cooperate with law enforcement agencies and provide necessary merchant information to assist in the investigation process. “No funds of Razorpay were frozen as part of these visits. We would like to reiterate that all our operations and onboarding processes adhere to the highest standards of governance and regulatory guidelines,” the company said.

