ED raids India Bulls Finance Centre offices

Offices of India Bulls Finance Centre in Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday.

According to two sources, the raids were conducted following an FIR registered in the Palghar police station in April. The FIR was filed under multiple sections including forgery, fraud and money laundering.

“Since the promotors were Mumbai-based, the matter was moved to CID, and thereafter Enforcement Directorate (ED) too was involved,” said the first person.

A source in ED said that an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The case was filed against Indiabulls Housing Finance Centre, its promoter Sameer Gehlaut, and multiple individuals and companies.

He said, further to a lead, the ED decided to conduct multiple raids in Mumbai, Delhi and Pune offices of India Bulls. However, he refused to divulge further information.

In a statement to the stock exchanges, Indiabulls Housing Finance said, “We wish to inform that the Enforcement Directorate has sought some information regarding certain clients and the matter originates from ECIR No. 07/HUI/2021 filed by ED on the basis of FIR lodged in village Wada, Palghar, Maharashtra in April, 2021. The Company and its officials have provided the data of clients to Enforcement Directorate.”

“ The ECIR registered by ED stems out of an FIR filed by one Ashutosh Kamble who is part of the long-running extortion and blackmail racket against the company. The FIR is a copy-and-paste of earlier several patently false, vexatious and malicious complaints that the blackmailers have been circulating for last 3 years now,” it added.