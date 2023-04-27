The Enforcement Directorate had carried out searches at ten locations in Chennai on April 24 related to officials of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation and others. During the searches, various incriminating documents, digital evidence, property documents and ₹360 crore lying as fixed deposits in the accounts of South India Corporation, a Chettinad group compnay, were seized, say tweets by the department.

The locations included the premises of the former Director of Coal (Tangedco), government officials and key management personnel of SIC and Western Agencies (Madras) Pvt Ltd.

The probe was initiated based on an FIR registered by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chennai, against fraudulently cheating the Tangedco, a PSU of the Government of Tamil Nadu, by claiming excessive payments for coal transportation from the Visakhapatnam port, which amounted to hundreds of crores. The loss to Tangedco occurred between 2001 and 2019, in connivance with Tangedco officials.

The initial tender awarded for six months was extended for 19 years based on an injunction petition filed by one of the related parties.

During the search, digital evidence and property documents were seized. The search also led to the recovery of ₹360 crore lying as fixed deposits in the accounts of South India Corporation, which have also been seized. Further probe is on, the release said.

Meanwhile, sources said that for the fourth successive day on Thursday, search by the Income Tax department officials continued at the real estate firm G Square in Chennai, and in some places in Karnataka. The search was reported in Tiruchi and Coimbatore.

The search at G Square was held at around 50 locations in the three cities on alleged links between G Square and top DMK leaders.