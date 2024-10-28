The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its crackdown in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case by carrying out searches on Monday at seven to eight premises in Bengaluru and Mysuru related to a money laundering case that involves the illegal allocation of a 14-acre plot linked to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family.

Previously, the federal agency had conducted similar raids on October 18 when it searched the MUDA office in Mysuru and along with other locations.

According to media reports, the latest raids included the premises of a builder in Bengaluru.

This development follows the questioning of BM Parvathi by Lokayukta police last week at their office, where she was interrogated for several hours. The land compensation guidelines of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) require it to allocate 50 percent of developed land to landowners in exchange for undeveloped land acquired for residential layout projects.

It is alleged that Parvathi did not have legal title over the 3.16 acres in survey number 464, located in Kasare village, Kasaba, Hobli of Mysuru taluk. Despite this, MUDA allocated 14 plots to her in an upmarket area of Mysuru. Notably, the compensatory land provided to her had a higher property value compared to the location of the land that MUDA had ‘acquired’ from her.

(With inputs from PTI)