After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has swung into action and carried out searches on Friday at the residence of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh in Kolkatta and the premises of his three associates at other locations in Howarah to probe money laundering aspect of the alleged financial irregularities at the institute which came in public glare following rape and murder of a female doctor last month.

At around 6.30 am a team of investigators from ED landed at Ghosh’s Beleghata residence but could not get access due to the door being locked from outside. The ED officials came back later at 9.15 am and entered into the House for searches, officials said.

Searches also took place at two locations in Howrah and Subhasgram, which were linked to Gosh’s associates Biplab Singha, Prasoon Chattopadhyay and Kaushik Koley, officials said. The team was accompanied by personnel from Central Armed Police Force at the time of searches.

Ghosh was arrested earlier by the CBI, which was asked to probe the rape and murder of the female doctor that shook the nation leading to widespread protests across the country. A corruption case was also filed by the CBI to probe irregularities in financial dealings at the medical college and hospital. The ED took over the CBI FIR to probe alleged money laundered by Ghosh and his associates through corrupt deeds.

Gosh was accused of taking a 20 per cent cut as commission in tenders floated by the medical college and would help Singha, a hospital vendor for supply of medical equipment. Chattopadhyay was a data entry operator at the medical college and allegedly a conduit of Ghosh. Suman Hazra was the owner of a drug store.

In the financial impropriety case, the CBI subsequently arrested Ghosh, Singha, Hazra, and Afsar Ali, Ghosh’s security guard.

