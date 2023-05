Enforcement Directorate carried out search operations on May 11 and 12 at residential premises at Chennai, and business premises of Santiago Martin and others of Future Gaming Solutions India Pvt Ltd at Coimbatore, under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002.

During the searches, movable/immovable properties worth around ₹457 crore in the form of FD, mutual funds and immovable property documents were seized/freezed, the department tweeted.