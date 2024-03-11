The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized an unexplained cash of ₹2.37 crore from a close of Sadhu Yadav, a brother-in-law of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad, during searches at six locations in Patna two days ago in a sand mining case.

Subhash Yadav was arrested and remanded to the ED custody till March 22, said the agency on Monday. The ED began the money laundering probe based on 20 FIRs registered by the Bihar Police against Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd, accusing the private company and its directors of carrying out illegal sand mining and its sale without using the departmental pre-paid transportation e-challan, issued by the Mining Authority of Bihar government. The company is alleged to have illegally profited ₹161.51 crore from illegal sand mining which otherwise should have gone to public exchequer, as per the ED.

During a search operation on March 9, unexplained cash of about ₹2.37 crore and digital devices including pen drives, mobile phones and laptops containing incriminating data were found and seized from the premises of an employee and close associates of Subhash Yadav, the ED revealed in a statement issued on Monday.

Based on the material gathered and given his role in the offence of money laundering, Subhas Yadav was arrested on March 9 and produced before the Special PMLA Court on Sunday. He was sent to judicial custody till March 22 by the Special Court.

The sand mining was controlled by a syndicate in which Subhash Yadav was allegedly a key member. He was also a former Director in M/s Broadson Commodities Pvt Ltd which was involved in illegal sand mining racket. “Investigation has also revealed that Subhash Yadav has generated huge proceeds of crime and has concealed the same by acquiring various immovable properties in the name of his companies,” the agency charged in a statement.

Earlier in this case, the ED has carried out search operation on three occasions and arrested overall five persons including the Directors of M/s BSPL and syndicate member Radha Charan Sah, who happens to be a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) of Bihar and his son Kanhaiya Kumar.