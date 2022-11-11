The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen 150.22 bitcoins, equivalent to $24,86,693.73 (₹22.82 crore) following a search of a wallet in the Binance crypto exchange to get more evidence in the mobile gaming application E-Nuggets money laundering case. More than 300 accounts were used to launder the public money and part of them were also used to purchase crypto currencies, the ED probe has revealed.

The ED took up the case on the basis of an FIR registered by Kolkota police on February 15, last year, against Aamir Khan and others, based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities in a court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. Aamir Khan launched E-Nuggets with the alleged intention of defrauding the public. After collecting a sizeable amount from the public, all of a sudden the facility for withdrawal from the app was stopped on frivolous pretext, said the ED. Subsequently, all data, including profile information, was wiped off the app servers, the agency added.

So far, ED has seized a total of ₹68.42 crore during the ongoing probe in the mobile gaming app case. Earlier, ₹17.32 crore in cash was found in the residential premises, and ₹5.47 crore was found in the bank account of Aamir Khan and his accomplice were seized. The agency had also attached 85.91870554 bitcoins equivalent to $16,74,255.7 (valued at about ₹13.56 crore as per market exchange rate) found in balance in Binance, crypto currencies equivalent to ₹47.64 lakh held in WazirX accounts.

Also, cash amounting to ₹1.65 crore and 44.5 bitcoins (then valued at ₹7.12 crore) were seized from the residential premises of Romen Agarwal, who has been arrested on charges of being actively involved in transactions of ill-gotten money within and outside the country. He is currently under judicial custody.