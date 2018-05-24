ED seizure of Dabur promoter’s assets

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Pradip Burman, a promoter-shareholder of Dabur India, has described the Enforcement Directorate’s seizure of his assets to the tune of ₹20.87 crore as “unmerited and unlawful”. “The seizure order of some bonds of Pradip Burman under Section 37 A of FEMA is unmerited and unlawful. It is based on suspicion and conjectures without there being lawful evidence or material justifying the same,” a statement released by the Family Office of Pradip Burman said. “There is no show-cause notice, let alone any lawful order against Pradip Burman holding him to be in default under FEMA. This order and issue involved is being contested by us and we are confident that we will get justice and relief under law from the authorities/courts,” the statement added.
This move by the ED came after it took over the case on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department against Burman. His name appeared in the leaked HSBC list of 628 Indians with accounts in HSBC Bank’s Geneva branch.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor