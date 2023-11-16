The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to American millionaire Neville Roy Singham, who is based in China, seeking his presence for questioning in the NewsClick case.

Singham was made an accused in the NewsClick case initially lodged by the CBI from whom the ED took over to probe money laundering aspect of the charges that the media outlet received illegal funding from abroad, including from American millionaire, to peddle China’s paid narrative here. Singham, however, has denied charges that he was funding to propagate Chinese propaganda as was also levelled in a report of The New York Times earlier. The government action against the news portal has also come under criticism from opposition parties and journalists’ association, which dubbed it as an assault on freedom of press.

multiagency investigation

Sources stated that ED has issued the summon through the Ministry of External Affairs after an earlier effort to get him to face proceedings here was reportedly blocked by China. The news portal NewsClick is facing a multiagency investigation -- of ED, CBI and Delhi Police Special Cell.

Since last month, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, which is probing the terror aspect of the case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), has arrested Prabir Purkayastha, the editor-in-chief of the NewsClick, along with the head of human resources, Amit Chakravarty, after carrying out coordinated raids at approximately 100 locations across the country. The duo are in judicial custody for a month from November 2.

In its FIR, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell alleged that People’s Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by PPK NewsClick Studio Private Limited, was used for knowingly peddling false narratives through paid news in lieu of crores of rupees they got via illegally routed foreign funds as part of larger conspiracy.

According to Delhi Police, dubiously wired foreign funds that run into crores were to realise larger conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, cause disaffection and to threaten the unity, integrity, security of India.