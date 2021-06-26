ED summons Anil Deshmukh for questioning day after arresting his 2 aides

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for questioning on Saturday in a money laundering case related to an alleged multi-crore bribery-cum-extortion racket that led to his resignation in April, officials said.
The 71-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case at the agency office in the Ballard Estate area here by 11 am, they said.
The central agency had Friday night arrested his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde after it carried out raids against them and Deshmukh in Mumbai and Nagpur.
The aides were brought to the ED office for questioning following the searches and arrested subsequently.
They will be produced before a special court for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai on Saturday where the ED will seek their remand for custodial interrogation, officials said.
The ED case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI first carried out a preliminary inquiry followed by a regular case being filed on the orders of the Bombay High Court.
The court had asked the agency to look into the allegations of bribery made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Deshmukh, who had resigned from his post in April following the allegations, has denied any wrongdoing.
Police officer Singh was shunted out from his post after the role of assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, who has since been dismissed from service, surfaced during the investigation into an explosive-laden SUV that was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai.
In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he was removed from the police commissioner’s post, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked Waze to extort over ₹100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.
Deshmukh was the home minister in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra headed by Thackeray.
In the letter, Singh also alleged that Palande was present when Deshmukh had asked Waze to extort money.
Palande and Shinde had been questioned by the CBI in the past.
The role of the two in the operation of certain shell firms is being looked into by the ED.
The CBI booked Deshmukh and others under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy and the section of the Prevention of Corruption Act for “attempt to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of public duty”.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...