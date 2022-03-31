Edelweiss Housing Finance to raise ₹300 crore in NCD issue

Edelweiss Housing Finance on Thursday announced the public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), which will offer an effective yield up to 9.70 per cent per annum to investors. The NCDs, which will be open for subscription between April 6 and 22, has a base issue size of ₹150 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹150 crore, aggregating up to ₹300 crore. There are 10 series of NCDs carrying fixed coupon and having tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest option. The NCDs have been rated ‘AA-’ by both CRISIL Ratings, and Acuite Ratings and Research. At least 75 per cent of the funds raised through this Issue will be used for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment/prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and the balance is proposed to be utilised for general corporate purposes.

SHARE













