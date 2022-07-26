Edelweiss Private Wealth: Pune Division reports 105% jump in client assets since 2019

Edelweiss Private Wealth, the wealth management arm of Edelweiss Wealth Management, which caters to the needs of UHNI, family offices, business owners, corporate treasuries, affluent individuals and others, announced that its Pune division (which covers Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in rest of India. Its client base also increased by 44 per cent CAGR between 2019 and 2022.

Customer experience

Alok Saigal, President and Head, Private Wealth, Edelweiss Wealth Management, said in a press statement, “We are committed to offer world class solutions to our clients in Pune and Tier I, II cities in Maharashtra and Goa, empowering them to capitalise on India growth story. Our innovative product suite, added with the customer experience we provide, has ensured us to be one of the key wealth management players in a market which has the potential to grow 15 per cent by 2025, according to Industry estimates”

He further added “Pune is a vibrant city with a well-established entrepreneurial culture. The city has attracted investments in multiple sectors like infrastructure, green energy, technology, and the services sector etc. which are key to support fast paced growth. Located about 120 km from Mumbai India’s financial and commercial hub, it can cater to the needs of multiple geographies further aiding the growth of the city and the state of Maharashtra and Goa.”

Bespoke solutions

Priyanshu Gaurav, Managing Partner and Market Head, Pune, rest of Maharashtra and Goa, Private Wealth, Edelweiss Wealth Management said “Pune and rest of Maharashtra region has a wide array of businesses from manufacturing, IT, real estate, and a flourishing start-up ecosystem. We have made a sincere effort to be a helping hand to our clients in creating and preserving wealth by providing bespoke solutions”

He added, “Our extensive platform, high quality research across the spectrum makes us a preferred wealth manager of family offices, business entrepreneurs, UHNI and corporate treasuries. this has resulted in a growth of 316 times in a span of 3 years with current client assets standing at ₹100 crore, as of March 2022”