Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance on Thursday commenced a three-week long organ donation initiative. As part of the initiative, a relay marathon called Zindagi Express is being organised to tour nearly 5,500 km across the country to raise awareness about organ donation.

For the fourth consecutive year, it joined hands with Mohan Foundation, an NGO working in the organ donation landscape.

“Lack of awareness regarding organ donation poses a major challenge to realising the dream of a secured life. Since 2019, we have been committed to raising awareness on this subject,’‘ said Sumit Rai, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, at the launch of the initiative here.

The Zindagi Express will be touring 50 cities across multiple States over the next three weeks.

Starting from Hyderabad today, it will make pit stops in 12 cities to conduct heavy engagement in the form of awareness sessions in branches/educational institutions, bike rallies, walkathons and more. The relay rally will conclude in Bhopal by January 2022.

