The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) on Friday said it has concluded the “Summer Placements 2024” for the 61st batch of its flagship MBA programme, securing 100 per cent placements.

IIMC completed its summer internship placements on October 25, securing 564 offers for 475 students, it said in a release.

“The placement week was conducted in a hybrid mode where multiple cross functional roles were opened by 175 recruiters across a variety of sectors. The average monthly stipend stood at Rs 1.89 lakh per month while the median was Rs 2 lakh per month, both being a new institute record,” it said, adding the highest domestic monthly stipend stood at Rs 3.67 lakh per month, whereas the highest international monthly stipend stood at Rs 6.75 lakh per month.

The top five percentile of the students secured a monthly stipend of Rs 3 lakh per month.

Professor Ritu Mehta, chairperson of placement activities, said, “The outcome of the summer internship offers has yet again demonstrated the future readiness of our students in a highly competitive landscape. Globally, there is an on-going recalibration of managerial jobs and pullback of job postings, hence we are very grateful to our recruiters to repose their trust in our students and our academic processes.”

Like previous years, IIM Calcutta witnessed participation of firms from all major sectors like FMCG, Manufacturing, Finance, Consulting, Technology, Analytics, Pharmaceuticals, Education, among others.

The cluster-cohort placement process that involved various policies such as ‘‘dream offer” enabled recruiters to find a better student-recruiter fit, making the overall process a win-win for both recruiters and students, according to IIMC.