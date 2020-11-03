3 University of Hyderabad Faculty in world’s top 200 researchers

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Based on data compiled and studied by John Loannidis of Stanford University, Elsevier and SciTech Strategies, and published in the journal PLOS Biology last week, three University of Hyderabad (UoH) faculty figure in the top 200 researchers in their respective fields.
Prof. MNV Prasad of the School of Life Sciences, was ranked 116th in the field of Environmental Sciences, Prof. Ashwini Nangia of School of Chemistry, was ranked 124th in the field of Inorganic and Nuclear Chemistry, and Prof. Pramod K Nayar of the Department of English was ranked 189th, in the field of Literary Studies.
While MNV Prasad is an Honorary Professor at UoH after superannuation, Nangia is associated with UoH and is presently serving as Director of NCL, Pune and Pramod K Nayar is also the Director, Institution of Eminence at UoH.
15 UoH Faculty figure in the top 2 per cent of Indian researchers according to this study, which was based on SCOPUS databased publications. In some cases, such as Literary Studies, UoH boasts the only Indian academic (Pramod K Nayar) in the world's top 200.
Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, in a statement, said, “UoH demonstrates excellence across multiple disciplines, with concentrations of high-impact work in Physics, Chemistry, Life Sciences, Computer Science and English. UoH has been at the forefront of research in multiple disciplines and the faculty here are all high performers. I see them as setting the high standards for other UoH faculty to be inspired by.”
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
The stock of LIC Housing Finance gained 5.7 per cent with above average volume on Monday, bouncing up from a ...
₹1215 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512301245 As long as the stock trades above ₹1,200 the near term ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...