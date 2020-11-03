3 University of Hyderabad Faculty in world’s top 200 researchers

Based on data compiled and studied by John Loannidis of Stanford University, Elsevier and SciTech Strategies, and published in the journal PLOS Biology last week, three University of Hyderabad (UoH) faculty figure in the top 200 researchers in their respective fields.

Prof. MNV Prasad of the School of Life Sciences, was ranked 116th in the field of Environmental Sciences, Prof. Ashwini Nangia of School of Chemistry, was ranked 124th in the field of Inorganic and Nuclear Chemistry, and Prof. Pramod K Nayar of the Department of English was ranked 189th, in the field of Literary Studies.

While MNV Prasad is an Honorary Professor at UoH after superannuation, Nangia is associated with UoH and is presently serving as Director of NCL, Pune and Pramod K Nayar is also the Director, Institution of Eminence at UoH.

15 UoH Faculty figure in the top 2 per cent of Indian researchers according to this study, which was based on SCOPUS databased publications. In some cases, such as Literary Studies, UoH boasts the only Indian academic (Pramod K Nayar) in the world's top 200.

Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, in a statement, said, “UoH demonstrates excellence across multiple disciplines, with concentrations of high-impact work in Physics, Chemistry, Life Sciences, Computer Science and English. UoH has been at the forefront of research in multiple disciplines and the faculty here are all high performers. I see them as setting the high standards for other UoH faculty to be inspired by.”