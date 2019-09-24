300 students to retrace experiments of CV Raman, Jagadish Chandra Bose

Come November, hundreds of school children will gather in Kolkata to create history of sorts by retracing the scientific experiments carried out by two renowned scientists – CV Raman and Jagadish Chandra Bose.

“We expect more than 300 students to participate in these two experiments (spectroscopy experiment that won Raman the Nobel Prize for physics and Bose’s well-known experiment of detecting radio signals) as part of the India International Science Festival (IISF) to be organised in Kolkata between November 5 and 8,” said Ashutosh Sharma, Department of Science and Technology (DST) Secretary, on Tuesday.

These experiments are being planned keeping in mind the Guinness World Record for maximum students carrying out similar kind of experiments at same location at the same time, the DST secretary said.

Unlike the Indian Science Congress, which is organised for scientists, the idea behind IISF is to inspire and motivate youngsters to develop an interest in science and technology, Sharma said while addressing a media conference along with Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan and others.

According to Sharma, 12,000 delegates, including 8,000 school and college students, are expected to participate in the fifth edition of IISF, which will be divided into 28 different programmes.

These programmes will include international festivals of science literature and science films, industry-academia conclave, agricultural scientists’ meet and conferences of State science ministers and ministers and diplomats from other countries, among others.

The expenses of the IISF, expected to cost around ₹20 crore, would be equally shared by Ministries of science and technology, earth sciences and health and family welfare. The contribution is also expected to come from other Departments such as Department of Space, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. It is being organised with the help of Vijnana Bharati, a swadeshi science movement affiliated to RSS.