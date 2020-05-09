4 Ed-Tech platforms elevating online learning amidst Covid-19

The global pandemic has resulted in schools being shut for nearly 3 months with no reopening in sight. The students in certain grades were promoted to the next classes as annual exams could not be held and most competitive exams being postponed indefinitely.

Here are a few platforms taking the classes virtually for uninterrupted education -

GuruQ

is a digital tutoring platform that claims to cater to the individual needs of every child according to their learning style and IQ. This is done by offering personalized tuition classes across grades and subjects, the company said.

It further said that it is offering multiple foreign language learning options in its platform. GuruQ has witnessed more than 900 enrolments in foreign language programs. There has been around 70-80 per cent increase in demand for online tuitions during the lockdown.

The app has features including, 'Find The Right Tutor', 'Post Your Tuition Need', 'Scheduler', and 'Instant Class'.

Vedantu

is an online tutoring company that enables students to learn LIVE with teachers. It offers individual and group classes.

In the app, a teacher is able to give personalized teaching using two-way audio, video, and whiteboarding tools where both teacher and student are able to see, hear, write, and interact in real-time. Vedantu caters to 6th grade to 12th grade and prepares for school boards, competitive examinations and has co-curricular courses as well.

Vedantu noted that it has over 500 teachers who have taught more than 1 million hours to around 40,000 students spread across 1,000 cities from 30 countries.

Toppr

, an online platform, stated in the official release that it has more than 1.5 million learning pieces, including adaptive practice questions, solutions, concepts, and audio-visuals. Toppr mentioned that it uses artificial intelligence-based machine learning algorithms.

Adda247

Adda247, India’s education-technology company, has recently announced a slew of online learning modules for candidates preparing for competitive courses such as UPSC-CSE, SSB of the Indian Armed Forces, GATE, IIT JAM, and CLAT.

The e-learning portal is also extending comprehensive digital learning programs for augmenting a candidate’s interview skills and overall personality development, the company stated in its official release.

The online tech-driven platform is offering an online training program featuring virtual live classes, video courses, and test series for the aforementioned competitive courses to help them with their preparations, the company mentioned in its official release.