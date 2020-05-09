4 Ed-Tech platforms elevating online learning amidst Covid-19

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
The global pandemic has resulted in schools being shut for nearly 3 months with no reopening in sight. The students in certain grades were promoted to the next classes as annual exams could not be held and most competitive exams being postponed indefinitely.
Here are a few platforms taking the classes virtually for uninterrupted education -
GuruQ
is a digital tutoring platform that claims to cater to the individual needs of every child according to their learning style and IQ. This is done by offering personalized tuition classes across grades and subjects, the company said.
It further said that it is offering multiple foreign language learning options in its platform. GuruQ has witnessed more than 900 enrolments in foreign language programs. There has been around 70-80 per cent increase in demand for online tuitions during the lockdown.
The app has features including, 'Find The Right Tutor', 'Post Your Tuition Need', 'Scheduler', and 'Instant Class'.
Vedantu
is an online tutoring company that enables students to learn LIVE with teachers. It offers individual and group classes.
In the app, a teacher is able to give personalized teaching using two-way audio, video, and whiteboarding tools where both teacher and student are able to see, hear, write, and interact in real-time. Vedantu caters to 6th grade to 12th grade and prepares for school boards, competitive examinations and has co-curricular courses as well.
Vedantu noted that it has over 500 teachers who have taught more than 1 million hours to around 40,000 students spread across 1,000 cities from 30 countries.
Toppr
, an online platform, stated in the official release that it has more than 1.5 million learning pieces, including adaptive practice questions, solutions, concepts, and audio-visuals. Toppr mentioned that it uses artificial intelligence-based machine learning algorithms.
Adda247, India’s education-technology company, has recently announced a slew of online learning modules for candidates preparing for competitive courses such as UPSC-CSE, SSB of the Indian Armed Forces, GATE, IIT JAM, and CLAT.
The e-learning portal is also extending comprehensive digital learning programs for augmenting a candidate’s interview skills and overall personality development, the company stated in its official release.
The online tech-driven platform is offering an online training program featuring virtual live classes, video courses, and test series for the aforementioned competitive courses to help them with their preparations, the company mentioned in its official release.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Stock vaults to near all-time high; valuation spikes, too
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...