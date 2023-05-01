Chennai-headquartered Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) is now in its 75 th year. The institute, a constituent of the government of India-funded Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has taken a vow to make the entire leather industry carbon neutral.

“From the moment the animal dies till the final product,” is how CLRI’s Director, Dr KJ Sreeram, puts it. The effort entails making sure the entire process of making leather is carbon-free.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Vice President, CSIR and the Union Minister for Science and Technology, has asked all the CSIR to hold ‘one week, one lab’ (OWOL) events — each institute taking a week to showcase its technologies.

Also read Why bacterial cellulose is a sought-after material

Also read: Tiruppur exporters urge revision of state Textile Policy

CLRI has taken OWOL as part of its 75 th-anniversary anniversary celebrations.

The Annual Leather Research, Industry, Government (LERIG) Conclave is to be held in Kolkata on May 2.

Parallelly, between May 2 and 6, CLRI will hold an ‘Entrepreneurship Development Programme’ in Leh and Kargil, where 150 women are to be trained to make leather products.

On May 4, an International Leather Conference, called ‘Crosslinx ‘23’, is to be organised by the B Tech and M Tech students, in which eight countries will virtually participate.

The Institute will be thrown open for public visitors on May 5 and 6, Sreeram said at a press conference here.