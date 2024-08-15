Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced 75,000 new medical seats in the next 5 years. He also said that the government’s focus on reforms is not just for pink papers.

“Every year, many children from our country go abroad to pursue medical education. To address this, we are introducing 75,000 new medical seats in the next five years,” Modi said while addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of 78th Independence Day. It was the 11th successive year when Modi unfurled the national flag.

‘Viksit Bharat’ should also mean ‘Healthy Bharat.’ The first generation of a prosperous Bharat must be healthy, which is why we have launched the Poshan Mission,” Modi further stated.

Talking about economic reforms, he said that the youth of our country do not believe in incremental growth. They aim to leap forward. The government’s focus on reforms, the Prime Minister said, is not for pink paper editorials but to make the country strong. “I want to assure the countrymen that our commitment to reforms is not for pink paper editorials; it is to make the country strong. Our focus on change is not for debate clubs, intellectual groups, or experts. Our pledge is Nation First,” he said.

He said, “Some people question why we should work for future generations. However, many across the country have long awaited significant reforms. When we came to power, we made the decision to advance major reforms aimed at transforming lives. I want to assure the public that these reforms are not merely for temporary attention; they are designed to strengthen the nation. That is why I can confidently say that today these reforms have become the blueprint for our growth.”

PM Modi said that the space sector is very important and that many reforms have been made. He also mentioned that more start-ups are getting involved in this area. “Today, many start-ups are entering this sector. The space sector, which is becoming vibrant, is an essential element towards making India a powerful nation. We are focusing on and giving strength to this sector with a long-term idea.”

He noted that in the last ten years, ten crore women have joined self-help groups, which is helping them become financially independent. He said, “Financially independent women can contribute to household decisions, leading to positive social changes. So far, we have provided ₹9 lakh crore to these self-help groups.”

Highlighting the success of the Indian banking sector, he said that the banking sector plays a crucial role for the middle class, providing loans for education and business ventures. “I am pleased to see that now even fishermen and farmers are benefiting from banking loans,” he said.

Commenting on the change in the mindset of governance, he said that unfortunately, in the past, people had to endure a ‘mai-baap’ culture, where they had to plead with the government for every necessity. “Today, we have transformed this governance model. The government is now actively involved in youth skill development and is taking steps to improve access to essential services, such as installing gas connections and water connectivity directly in people’s homes,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister started his address by expressing condolences to families that have lost their loved ones in natural calamities, including the recent Wayanad landslide. “Natural disasters have heightened our concern over the past few years. I express my sympathies to the affected families and assure them that the country stands with them,” the Prime Minister said.

Underlining the government’s Viksit Bharat pitch, he said that if the country could break free from the chains of slavery when its population was 40 crore, then 140 crore people can also make it a developed nation. “If the commitment to die for the country can get us freedom, the commitment to live for it can make it a prosperous nation,” he said, adding that Viksit Bharat is not just a slogan for his government but an area where hard work is being done to achieve goals.