About 200,000 Indian students chose the US for higher studies in 2019-20: Open Doors Report

About 200,000 Indian students chose to pursue higher education in the United States in 2019-20 academic year accounting for almost a fifth of the over one million students from across the world, according to the Open Doors Report released on Monday.

The US has seen a steady increase in the number of undergraduate students from India, the study noted. Open Doors Report is brought out by New York-based Institute of International Education (IIE) which focuses on international student exchange and aid.

To assist Indian students, the US Department of State offers advising services to prospective students through seven EducationUSA advising centres throughout India - in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai. Early next year, a second EducationUSA Center is opening in Hyderabad hosted by Y-Axis Foundation.

“Over the last 10 years, the number of Indians studying in the United States has roughly doubled, and we know why: The United States is the gold standard for higher education, providing practical application and experience that gives our graduates an advantage in the global economy,” said David Kennedy, Minister Counsellor for Public Affairs, Embassy of India.