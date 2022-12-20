The global body for professional accountants, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, to launch a Professional Accountancy Programme along with the university’s undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

This collaboration will benefit all affiliated colleges of Mahatma Gandhi University in offering graduate and post-graduate courses integrated with ACCA, and providing support with network of Approved Learning Partners.

With this programme, ACCA and Mahatma Gandhi University intend to assist students to develop the ability to critically analyse financial information and make sound decisions in the best interests of their future employers. The programme is designed to meet the needs of employers and will cover topics such as business model planning, strategic thinking, decision making and digital ecosystem and applications.

The signatories included Sajid Khan, Director – India, ACCA, and Prakash Kumar B., Registrar, Mahatma Gandhi University.

ACCA currently works with more than 7,827 approved employers globally, enabling students to access global career opportunities. The Professional Accountancy Programme in undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be offered by the university from this academic year.