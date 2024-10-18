The Adani Foundation has donated ₹100 crore to the Young India Skills University, which was recently set up by the Telangana government to equip the youth with employable skills.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Friday and presented the cheque on behalf of the Foundation. “It’s just a courtesy call,” a CMO statement said.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao has flayed the ‘double standards’ of the Congress Party.

“The AICC tweets in the morning criticising the Modi-Adani nexus. But by the evening, a Congress Chief Minister Revanth Reddy holds a meeting with Adani himself,” Rama Rao said.