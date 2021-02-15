AdiGroup to invest $30 m in Ed4All platform

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
London-based AdiGroup, which recently forayed into India’s ed-tech space, is planning to invest around $30 million into its newly launched digital learning platform Ed4All over the next 2-3 years.
Last week, AdiGroup announced the launch of Ed4All in partnership with the Chennai-based SV Group of educational institutions.
While dozens of ed-tech platforms jostling for space in the informal (tuition and coaching) sector, AdiGroup is focussing on the unpenetrated formal education sector.
Sanjay Viswanathan, Chairman AdiGroup and Co-founder Ed4All, told BusinessLine the target audience is those who could not pursue full-time school education.
Ed4All has launched BLEAP, powered by Microsoft, to provide school education based on the National Institute of Open Schooling curriculum, the world’s largest open schooling system.
An autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education, NIOS is the third largest board after CBSE and ICSE, with a enrolment of about 2.71 million.
Using BLEAP, students can learn at their own pace and schedule. With government-recognised certification available from NIOS.
The school-in-a-box product BLEAP Classic is priced at ₹4,999 for a year without a device and includes content and certification.
It is currently available on Flipkart and Jio Platforms for classes 9 to 12. “We will go to lower classes,” said Viswanathan. BLEAP is presently available in English. Over the next six months the product will be available in regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
AdiGroup is also working with two indigenous device manufacturers to launch BLEAP branded tablets over the next three months and offer content and device at ₹7,500.
“We have also tied up with study centres to create BLEAP study centres across the country. Since we have an association with SV Group, we will start with Chennai and roll it out across the country in the next 2-3 years,” said Viswanathan.
AdiGroup has already invested over $10 million in production, content, technology, marketing and distribution.
In the next phase of investment, the group will invest in building BLEAP+ and BLEAP Pro to offer one-to-one interaction and mentoring, live classes and other services.
“In all, this is going to require $25-30 millions of investments,” he added.
