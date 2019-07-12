Education

Aditya Birla Group announces £15-m scholarship programme

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 12, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

London Business School alumnus Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, has announced the creation of a £15 million endowed scholarship programme to support education of 10 full-time MBA candidates every year in perpetuity at his alma mater. Five of the scholarship recipients will be from India, and the rest from other countries. The BK Birla Scholars Programme marks the largest endowed scholarship gift to a European Business School. The top 5 per cent of the class will be eligible for the award. The first cohort will start in Autumn 2019.

Through this programme, the Group looks to build a diverse and vibrant community of next-generation leaders who are committed to the ideals of integrity, dedication and service to humanity, Birla said.

