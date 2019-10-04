Admissions for Ashoka University UG programme to open on October 9

Ashoka University announced that the admissions to the Undergraduate Degree programme (incoming Class of 2020) will open on October 9.

The University offers students a total of 20 pure or interdisciplinary majors. Students can also pick minors from among 17 disciplines on offer.

The Undergraduate Degree programme offers pure subject majors in both BA and BSc Honours.

A student can pursue Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics, English, History, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, and Sociology/Anthropology or Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Computer Science, Physics, Biology, and Mathematics. The Interdisciplinary Majors can be chosen from both BA and BSc Honours.

It is mandatory for students to undertake seven foundation courses in liberal education before they choose a major.