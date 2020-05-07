AICTE to conduct virtual inspection for new colleges and institutions

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has decided to conduct a virtual inspection for approval related activities for new colleges and universities for the academic year 2020-2021, said AICTE. The decision has been taken in the wake of the current pandemic that has led to a nationwide lockdown, as per media reports.

AICTE has urged the Supreme Court of India to extend the date for the grant of approval up to June 15, 2020.

AICTE announced that the scrutiny of documents has started and the list of documents remains the same as the previous year, the council has said a form is now available online for application for the same.

This year, owing to ongoing litigation, there was a delay in releasing the approval process handbook. The Extension of Approval usually happens in December that decides starting new courses, variation in the intake, and new technical institutions.

"AICTE shall take necessary steps in granting approvals to the rest of the applications from the existing Institutions and for the establishment of New Institutions, using online meeting platforms for the conduct of Scrutiny/ EVC through Microsoft Team," informed AICTE for remaining applications and new applications.