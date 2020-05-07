AICTE to conduct virtual inspection for new colleges and institutions

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has decided to conduct a virtual inspection for approval related activities for new colleges and universities for the academic year 2020-2021, said AICTE. The decision has been taken in the wake of the current pandemic that has led to a nationwide lockdown, as per media reports.
AICTE has urged the Supreme Court of India to extend the date for the grant of approval up to June 15, 2020.
AICTE announced that the scrutiny of documents has started and the list of documents remains the same as the previous year, the council has said a form is now available online for application for the same.
This year, owing to ongoing litigation, there was a delay in releasing the approval process handbook. The Extension of Approval usually happens in December that decides starting new courses, variation in the intake, and new technical institutions.
"AICTE shall take necessary steps in granting approvals to the rest of the applications from the existing Institutions and for the establishment of New Institutions, using online meeting platforms for the conduct of Scrutiny/ EVC through Microsoft Team," informed AICTE for remaining applications and new applications.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...