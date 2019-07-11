Education

Airtel offers access to online courses from Shaw Academy

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 11, 2019 Published on July 11, 2019

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has joined hands with online educator Shaw Academy to offer popular online courses to its mobile customers as the telco looks to expand the range of benefits under the revamped ‘AirtelThanks’ programme.

“Shaw Academy offers courses focused on developing practical skills and popular subjects include music, photography, language, fitness, financial trading, digital marketing, nutrition, mobile app development, web designing,” Airtel said in a statement.

Shaw Academy has a global presence with five million students having undertaken its courses, the statement said. It added that it has over 9,00,000 users in India alone.

“Airtel Platinum mobile customers will now get a one year access to the entire Shaw Academy course library worth Rs 6,000. Airtel Gold customers will also get a free one month access to any one of the Shaw Academy courses worth Rs 800. Eligible customers can unlock the benefit through the Airtel Thanks app,” it added.

