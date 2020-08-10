‘All pass’ for class 10 students in TN

Following the coronavirus pandemic, it's ‘all pass’ for students in the class 10 examination in Tamil Nadu.

All the 9,39,839 students who appeared for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC)were declared passed and promoted. Of this, 4,68,070 were girls and 4,72,759 were boys, according to the Directorate of Government Examinations notification,

The State decided to promote all students as not all exams could be held due to the pandemic.

Students can access their scores in http://tnresults.nic.in/