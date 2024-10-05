Allen Career Institute, a test preparation company, has expanded to the Hyderabad market, opening five campuses in the city.

“After opening several centres in the South, Hyderabad is the next step forward for us. In the first phase we are opening five new campuses in key locations across the city. These centres are expected to cover over 20,000 students in the next three years,” Nitin Kukreja, CEO of Allen Career Institute, said.

The Hyderabad campuses will have senior faculty members from across the country, including those trained in the Kota (Rajasthan) classroom ecosystem,” he said.

The centres will also offer one-on-one sessions with faculty and psychological counsellors for all students.

The company claims that in the last 15 years, it has produced 25 All-India first ranks in examinations like IIT-JEE and NEET.

Set up in 1988, the institute is present in 65 cities in 25 States and four Union Territories.

