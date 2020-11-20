Allow candidates to take Central job recruitment exams in regional langauage: Telangana CM to PM Modi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called for inclusion of regional languages in the national examinations conducted by the Union Government, nationalised banks and public sector departments.

He wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, appealing to him to let the candidates speaking regional languages to take the examinations in their respective languages. This, he felt, would provide a level-playing field in the national competitive examinations.

“Various competitive examinations for recruitment in Central Government, Central public sector undertakings, Indian Railways, Defence services and nationalised banks are currently held only in Hindi and English,” he said.

“The students who don’t study in English medium or those who are not from the Hindi-speaking States face serious disadvantage in these competitive examinations,” he pointed out.

“In order to provide equal and fair opportunity to students from different States, we need to allow them to take the examinations in the language that they speak,” he said.