Allow medical students returned from Ukraine to continue studies in India: TN CM to PM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a way out to enable the affected medical students to continue their studies in India from the stage of their disruption of studies in Ukraine.

While acknowledging the efforts taken by the Centre in bringing back thousands of students caught in the conflict zone, Stalin drew the Prime Minister’s attention to the emerging vital need to address the uncertain future being faced by them in continuing their studies.

Since the beginning of the conflict, over 1,200 have returned to the state and the remaining are also expected to return in the coming days. The current situation has already resulted in the disruption of their studies and their future, Stalin said in the letter written to the PM on Monday.

Further, given the current unprecedented situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for these medical students to return and continue their studies. The uncertainty is likely to prevail even after the cessation of hostilities and restoration of normalcy in their Universities.

“I would, therefore, request your urgent intervention in taking up this issue with the National Medical Commission and the relevant Ministries. They may be directed to immediately find a way out to enable the affected students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India from the stage from which their studies in Ukraine have been disrupted. I assure you that the Tamil Nadu Government will offer unstinted support to all the efforts taken by the Government of India in this regard,” Stalin said.