Alva’s Education Foundation to conduct mega job fair on Oct 14, 15

‘Alva’s Pragati’, a mega job fair by the Moodbidri-based Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF), will be conducted in Moodbidri of Dakshina Kannada district on October 14 and 15.

Addressing media persons in Mangaluru, Vivek Alva, Managing Trustee of AEF, said this is a CSR (corporate social responsibility) activity of AEF, and it is absolutely free of cost for job aspirants and participating companies alike.

Started in 2007, ‘Alva’s Pragati’ always stood by the objective of bringing in wide variety of job opportunities to candidates and also to showcase the large talent pool, especially from rural and unprivileged sections, he said.

Participation of recruiters

‘Alva’s Pragati 2022’ will feature the participation of top recruiters representing major sectors such as BFSI, IT, ITES, manufacturing, sales and retail, hospitality, telecommunication, health, media, construction, education and NGOs.

He said these sectors offer a large number of openings for graduates and postgraduates in various streams such as medical and para-medical, engineering, arts, commerce and management, basic sciences, nursing, ITI, diploma with PUC, SSLC and other qualifications.

Digitisation of recruitment process

He said the details of the participating companies will be updated real-time at www.alvaspragati.com and candidates are encouraged visiting it regularly. Online registration is compulsory for job aspirants to streamline and digitise the entire recruitment and selection process.

He said the AEF’s expert team will provide orientation to students in various places regarding job description and its scope.

About 110 companies have registered so far, and additionally 96 companies have confirmed their participation. More than 200 companies are expected to take part in the job fair, he added.