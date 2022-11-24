Amazon announced plans to seal its online learning platform, Amazon Academy. Amazon launched the learning platform for Indian high-school students last year.

Amazon said that it has decided to discontinue the edtech service in India systematically, starting August 2023. Amazon also assured that students who have registered for the current academic batch will get a full refund of their course.

Amazon had been testing the academic platform since mid of 2019, but launched only last year. The Amazon Academy was earlier called JEE Ready, which helps Indian students crack top engineering colleges in India. Amazon Academy competed against other edtech peers like Byjus, Vedantu, and Unacademy.

Amazon Academy offered organised learning material, live lectures, mock tests, and comprehensive assessments to help students learn and practice math, physics, and chemistry and prepare for Government-owned engineering examination, Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE).

As per reports, the move to wind up the Amazon Academy comes from the cost-cutting measures taken up by the company.